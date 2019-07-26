LMPD: Infant rescued from hot car, couple found asleep, meth inside of formula can

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A couple was awakened by police after someone reported them unconscious, inside of a car with a two-month-old baby.
Louisville Metro Police reportedly found Matthew and Haly Shields asleep, inside of a vehicle in the 1400 block of 7th Street. The vehicle was turned off and all of the windows were rolled up, according to the arrest warrant. Officers reported knocking on the windows, waking up the couple. Matthew told police that he and Haly had been asleep in the car for nearly eight hours, according to the report.
LMPD found a plastic baggie, with the corner torn off. An officer documented findings that are consistent with drug use. When asked about the baggie, Matthew told the officer there was a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine inside of an Enfamil baby formula can inside the car, according to LMPD. Officers reported finding the can and pipe. Upon further search, LMPD reported suspected meth inside of a chewing tobacco can and a second pipe.
After EMS checked out the baby, officials advised officers to respond Code 3 to Norton Children’s Hospital because the baby was not responding to visual or auditory stimuli. The baby was extremely hot and sweaty due to being inside a concealed vehicle with no airflow for an extended time, according to documents.
The Shields are charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.