Look up! Dueling meteor showers visible tonight, tomorrow

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good news for stargazers this week. Two meteor showers are expected to overlap in the summer night sky.
The Southern Delta Aquarids and the Alpha Capricornids will peak with up to 25 meteors per hour Monday and Tuesday night. Experts say the best time to view these meteor showers will be after midnight, and there could be more meteors Monday night.
“Our Cape Fear Region weather should support viewing as the next couple of nights ought to be partly to mostly clear with very little haze and very few storms,” said First Alert Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick.
You don’t have to look in any particular direction to see these meteors - just look up! And since we’re in a waning crescent moon phase, you won’t have to worry about the moonlight making it difficult to see meteors.
A bigger meteor shower is ahead in mid-August when the Perseid meteor shower will peak.
