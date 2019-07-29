Man convicted of stalking from jail cell, prosecutor says

DILLSBORO, Ind. (FOX19) - A Dillsboro man was convicted of stalking from his jail cell at the Department of Corrections, Prosecutor Lynn Deddens said.
Billy Gene Luke, 33, was incarcerated for criminal mischief, invasion of privacy and contempt from a case in Dearborn County from 2014.
Deddens said he continued to stalk his victim from his cell.
Luke sent the victim numerous letters, which was in violation of the no contact order, she said. The letter included vulgar suggestions and threats he intended to act upon when released.
“It is horrible that a victim continued to be stalked from the Department of Corrections,” Deddens said. "Luke’s actions have terrorized this victim for the better part of seven years. I am glad that jurors saw the evidence and convicted Luke.
He was also convicted of invasion of privacy and harassment.
Luke is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 15.
