Man rescued after truck goes into Mill Creek

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A man had to be rescued Monday morning after his pickup truck went through a guardrail and into Mill Creek.
The report came in around 10:30 a.m. of a motor vehicle into the Mill Creek near Spring Grove and Crawford avenues.
The fire department used rescue boats to get the man to safety and then he was taken to UC Medical Center.
No word on the extent of his injuries.
Authorities say this is the second time in a month that a vehicle ended up in Mill Creek at this location.
In June, a driver was killed when his car went into the creek at Dane and Spring Grove avenues.
Police said Jonathan Seay, 41, was driving northbound on Spring Grove when he lost control of the car and drove off the right side of the roadway. He went through two fences and came to rest upside down in Mill Creek.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.