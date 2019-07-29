Police ID suspect in case of local woman found dead at Reno, Nev. hotel

RENO, Nevada (FOX19) - Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for open murder in the case of a 37-year-old Ohio woman found dead in a Reno, Nev. hotel earlier this month.
Family members say the victim, Amber Morris, grew up in Ross, Ohio. Police said her body was found July 19 at Circus Circus Reno hotel.
Tevin Raeshaun Johnson has been arrested in the case. Police say he was taken in as a person of interest after the incident, and while in custody, detectives developed probably cause to arrest him for open murder.
The investigation is ongoing.
“This whole situation surprises me, really,” the victim’s cousin Mary Mullins said shortly after the incident.
“We want answers and we want to make sure the right person will pay for what they did to her. I have faith it’ll come," Mullins said.
