Rain & Thunder On The Way

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Sunshine into early afternoon continues as we can expect a daytime high of 89 degrees, with higher humidity. While a storm could pop this evening, our best shot is late night into Tuesday as a front moves in over the next 36 hours. Rain and thunder will stick around through Tuesday with temperatures in the low 80s.
Then, it’s back to dry and less humid air Wednesday and Thursday as highs will creep into the mid-80s. As of now the weekend looks dry and daytime highs will reach the upper 80′s.
