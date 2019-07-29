Roebling bridge opening pushed back to Aug. 9

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the John A. Roebling Bridge will not open until Aug. 9.
The goal initially was to have the bridge open by the end of July, but the date had to be changed due to “unforeseen challenges with the installation of the safety netting on the 152-year-old historic structure.”
Netting is currently being installed on the bridge as part of a temporary measure to safely reopen the bridge after several pieces of sandstone broke away from the north tower.
Contractors have removed an estimated 200 pounds of loose stone.
The emergency work on the bridge has resulted in a more extensive process than traditional bridge work due to preservation requirements, according to transportation officials.
The bridge and eastbound walkway have been closed since April 17 as a safety precaution after sandstone fell on the roadway and the eastbound walkway.
A restoration project that will address routine maintenance, including permanent repairs to the sandstone towers and pedestrian walkways, is currently in the design phase with construction estimated to start in the spring of 2020.
