Springboro police officers help save man’s life on I-75

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (FOX19) - A routine traffic stop along I-75 earlier this month turned into anything but routine for a pair of Springboro police officers.
Officers Emmel and Baker stopped a car on July 13 for a minor traffic violation as it entered I-75.
They noticed the passenger was in distress and, as they tried to speak with him, he went into cardiac arrest.
The officers pulled the man from the car, used an automatic AED device and began CPR.
According to Springboro police, the officers continued CPR as well as shocking the man three times with the AED over the course of about seven minutes until the EMS squad arrived.
EMS continued to treat the man as they transported him to the hospital
Police say the man was resuscitated and is doing well.
You can see video of the police officer’s lifesaving actions in a Facebook post below. Warning - some may find it a bit graphic.
