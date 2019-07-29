Stormy then Briefly Nice Again

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - An approaching cold front will bring hit-and-miss showers through evening then more widespread rains tomorrow. Everyone should see at least a “dust settler” and some of us will get a good “soaker”.
After that look for a break from the humidity with a return of pleasant weather but not for long. Hot air is on the way back to the FOX19 NOW viewing area for the weekend and early next week. Humidity levels with the hot air will be high but more normal for summer and not stifling.
