Sunny & Hot, Late Night Thunder Chances

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - If you have enjoyed our dry and sunny trend I’ve got good news for the majority of this week it will continue. However the one exception rain and thunder late tonight and on and off through your Tuesday as a front will pass through.
Expect a hot and humid afternoon with the sun and cloud mix as temperatures reach the upper 80s today. While a storm could pop this evening our best shot is late night into Tuesday.
Rain and thunder will stick around through Tuesday with temperatures in the low 80s.
Then it’s back to dry and less humid air Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 80s.
We look dry right into the upcoming week and as temperatures will get back into the upper 80s.
