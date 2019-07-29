Volunteers need to assist veterans on Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C.

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A local non-profit is asking for help to assist war veterans over the age of 65 on a free trip to visit memorials in Washington, D.C.
Honor Flight Tri-State helps veterans who are struggling physically and/or financially make the trip to Washington.
The veterans’ trip includes airfare, a bus tour, an Honor Flight Tri-State signature T-shirt (which must be worn on the trip), name badge souvenir, three meals and an assigned guardian on the one day trip.
Guardians must be between the ages of 18 and 64. Honor Flight Tri-State says spouses, girlfriends/boyfriends of veterans are not allowed.
There are two flights leaving before the year ends.
One flight leaves from CVG on Sept. 24 and the other flight leaves on Oct. 29. There are also openings in 2020. '
Guardians and veterans must apply on the Honor Flight Tri-State website or submit a form via mail.
The guardian fee is $600. Guardians must attend a meeting a week prior to the trip. The fee includes transportation, bus tour, meals and a t-shirt.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.