Asking for cash back at checkout? Kroger now charging a fee

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Do you opt for cash back while checking out at Kroger? Well the grocery chain is now charging for those transactions.
Though there is no fee for requests $0.99 and under, Kroger is now charging people a minimum of $0.50 when they ask for cash back with a debit card at checkout.
Here’s how the cash back charges break down:
- No fee for any request $0.99 and under
- $0.50 for cash back under $99.99
- $1.50 for cash back between $100 and $150
- $3.50 for cash back between $150.01 and $2,000
- $6.00 for cash back between $2,001 and $9,999
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.