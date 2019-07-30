Butler Co. mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus

BUTLER CO, Ohio (FOX19) - Mosquitoes collected in Butler Co. tested positive for the West Nile virus, according to the Butler County General Health District.
“While the public does not need to panic, now is a good time to focus on prevention. Help the county eliminate sources of standing water on your property to prevent mosquito eggs from hatching and developing into biting adults that spread the disease,” said Jennifer Bailer, Health Commissioner for Butler County.
West Nile affects the central nervous system. It can be passed from mosquitoes to humans.
Symptoms include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, rash and body aches.
The BCGHD says contact your healthcare provider or go to an urgent care facility if you are experiencing any of these symptoms.
Butler County monitors mosquitoes in the county, and for the first time this season collected insects that tested positive for West Nile virus on July 26.
Surrounding counties have also identified positive mosquito pools in Hamilton Co.
Last year the Ohio Department of Health reported 65 cases of West Nile virus in humans, including 6 deaths.
To reduce the number of mosquitoes and prevent bites, health officials suggest:
- Drain standing water
- Change the water in birdbaths and wading pools daily
- Wear long sleeve shirts and pants
- Maintain window screens
- Use EPA-registered insect repellents
- West Nile has been detected in a variety of birds, especially crows and jays. Report abnormal dead bird sightings to the Butler Co. General Health District at (513) 863-1770.
- The BCGHD provides free “dunks” to residents. Dunks kill mosquito larvae, but are harmless to birds, fish, wildlife and pets. Call (513) 863-1770 for more information.
