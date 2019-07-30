Cincinnati Bengals invite fans to ‘Family-Dey’ on Saturday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Bengals will officially get back to Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday for their first public practice.
Along with new head coach Zac Taylor, the team is also launching “Family-Dey."
The event includes kid-friendly activities, prizes and a chance to get an autograph from a player.
According to Bengals officials, admission is free. Parking is also free after 1 p.m.
The gates open at 2 p.m. and the players are expected hit the field shortly after 2:30 p.m.
The full team will sign autographs after practice is over.
