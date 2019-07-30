Driver due in court in deaths of mom, 8-year-old daughter

NEWPORT, KY. (FOX19) - The driver charged in the 2016 deaths of a woman and her 8-year-old daughter in a head-on crash in Northern Kentucky is due in court Tuesday.
Tammy Feinauer, 39, of Crittenden is expected to appear at 9 a.m. in Campbell County Circuit Court, court records show.
She is charged with two counts of reckless homicide in the March 3, 2016 crash on Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring.
Desirae Hensley, 30, of Alexandria was taking her daughter, Jakyra Cundiff, to an urgent care when Feinauer crossed the center line of the road, Cold Spring police said at the time.
Feinauer was indicted on two felony counts of negligent vehicular homicide on Nov. 17, seven months after the crash.
She pleaded not guilty to the charges and posted a $20,000 bond to remain free while the case is carried out in Campbell County District Court.
However,the court record now shows she faces felony charges of reckless homicide.
More than $28,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral expenses and to help with the care of her other young daughter.
“Last night, the lives of two extraordinary people were taken far too soon. Desirae Hensley (age 30) and her daughter Kyra Cundiff (age 8) of Alexandria, KY lost their lives in a horrific accident leaving the numerous family members and friends that loved them so deeply grieving a loss that nobody should ever experience,” the GoFundMe page reads.
“Desirae was the mother of two beautiful children, she was a daughter, sister and grand daughter whose personality and smile were infectious. Kyra was beloved by so many, an energetic, happy and beautiful girl that brightened the lives of anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.”
