Few Rain Chances Remain This Afternoon

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - While most of our heavy rain has pushed east this morning, we do look for a few scattered showers or a crack of thunder this afternoon. As the front continues to push east our rain chances fade late today and early evening. A daytime high this afternoon with a high of 83 degrees.
While we do need the rain, this will only last Tuesday and then we are back into a dry trend Wednesday right through the upcoming weekend.
Less humid air also will return. Temperatures will hover in the mid-80s before a return to the upper-80s and a little more humidity this weekend.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.