Fight for justice continues three years after little girl’s murder

Britney Mayes is accused of killing her 4-year-old daughter in July 2016. Years later, Mayes remains at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Averylee’s family says they want to see her prosecuted and put in prison sooner rather than later.
“She was just an amazing child,” said Jamie Hobbs. “Just walk into a room and everybody’s happy.”
Jamie Hobbs’ life changed forever when his daughter was found unresponsive in a West Price Hill bathroom. It wasn’t long before police called it murder by way of blunt force trauma to the head. They said the child’s mother was responsible.
She’d been in trouble for child endangerment before.
As the days go by, the child’s loved ones are doing what they can to celebrate her life. Of course, it isn’t easy. Jamie Hobbs says knowing Mayes hasn’t been convicted makes it even harder.
Court records show Mayes has repeatedly filed continuances, delaying her criminal trial for three years.
“You get that feeling that something good is finally going to come out of it, and then, three years later, you’re still waiting, and nothing’s happening. I mean, it’s tearing my family apart. It’s tearing my friends apart," said Jamie Hobbs.
Hobbs wants Mayes to pay the ultimate price for what she’s done, and he’s tired of waiting for justice. He says an overflow of community support from strangers, friends, and family has helped him make it through.
