Former judge Tracie Hunter’s legal team moves to file petition seeking dismissal of indictment

Hunter was convicted in 2014 of unlawful interest in a public contract

July 30, 2019 at 3:59 PM EDT - Updated July 30 at 4:30 PM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Former Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Tracie Hunter’s legal team has moved to file a post-conviction petition seeking dismissal of her indictment.

Hunter was convicted in 2014 of unlawful interest in a public contract, which is a felony. Judge Patrick Dinkelacker recently handed Hunter a six-month-minus-one-day sentence in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Since the sentencing, after which Hunter had to be dragged from court, her supporters have protested publicly in various locations and Hunter has raised concerns about her treatment at the justice center.

On Tuesday, FOX19 acquired a motion from Hunter’s legal team dated July 27. It reads, in part:

“Hunter moves for leave to file a delayed post-conviction petition seeking dismissal of her indictment, or in the alternative relief from judgment, on the grounds that recent events involving Ohio Supreme Court Justice Patrick DeWine’s use of his public office to obtain employment for his son with Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Deters’ office, which did not result in Justice DeWine being charged with any crimes or even found guilty of ethics violations, underscores that Judge Hunter committed no crime and that her conviction should be vacated and her indictment dismissed.”

