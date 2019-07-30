Former judge Tracie Hunter’s legal team moves to file petition seeking dismissal of indictment

“Hunter moves for leave to file a delayed post-conviction petition seeking dismissal of her indictment, or in the alternative relief from judgment, on the grounds that recent events involving Ohio Supreme Court Justice Patrick DeWine’s use of his public office to obtain employment for his son with Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Deters’ office, which did not result in Justice DeWine being charged with any crimes or even found guilty of ethics violations, underscores that Judge Hunter committed no crime and that her conviction should be vacated and her indictment dismissed.”