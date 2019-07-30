Help Ohio State Highway Patrol win Best Looking Cruiser Contest

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol needs your help to bring home the title of Best Looking Cruiser in the U.S.
The competition for bragging rights is conducted annually by the American Association of State Troopers.
Right now, OSHP is in sixth place with almost 18,500 votes.
Nebraska is in the lead with over 67,000 votes.
Around the Tri-State, Kentucky is currently in fourth with a little over 36,000 votes.
Indiana needs a lot of help. The state has a little over 1,000 votes.
There is still plenty of time to vote though. The contest goes until 3 p.m. Tuesday.
