Help Ohio State Highway Patrol win Best Looking Cruiser Contest
Ohio State Highway Patrol Cruiser (Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Michael Pincumbe | July 30, 2019 at 11:28 AM EDT - Updated July 30 at 11:28 AM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol needs your help to bring home the title of Best Looking Cruiser in the U.S.

The competition for bragging rights is conducted annually by the American Association of State Troopers.

Right now, OSHP is in sixth place with almost 18,500 votes.

Nebraska is in the lead with over 67,000 votes.

Around the Tri-State, Kentucky is currently in fourth with a little over 36,000 votes.

Indiana needs a lot of help. The state has a little over 1,000 votes.

There is still plenty of time to vote though. The contest goes until 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Click here to help OSHP win the best looking cruiser title!

