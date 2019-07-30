Joe Russo, ‘Avengers’ co-director, regrets not killing Tony Stark in ‘Civil War’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Joe and Anthony Russo, the Cleveland-born directors who gave us “Avengers: Endgame,” took to Twitter to stamp out a bit of fake news.
The controversy involves a pyrite quote that’s making the rounds on social media:
But in the process, the brothers -- who got their start in comedy and co-created “Arrested Development” -- decided to create some fictitious news of their own.
No matter what, Downey Jr.’s nine appearances as Iron Man will live on in our hearts and minds forever.
The Russo Brothers, who grew up in Mayfield Village, will return to Cleveland on Aug. 20, as part of Marvel’s “We Love You 3000 Tour.”
Earlier this month, “Avengers: Endgame” grossed $2.79 billion, making it the biggest box office draw in Hollywood history.
Not too bad for two guys from Cleveland.
