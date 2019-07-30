MLB umpires deliver Build-A-Bear to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Major League Baseball umpires are making a special delivery to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
Patients will select their very own Build-A-Bear, along with the its outfit, shoes and accessories that go with it.
The special deliveries will begin at 10 a.m. by the umpiring crews working the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates series.
The group is taking time off the field to give these children - many of whom are unable to leave the hospital - some joy and a chance to focus on just having fun.
They also take time to sit down and offer words of encouragement to patients and their families.
The event is made possible by Umps Care Charities, a non-profit organization founded by MLB Umpires to help children coping with serious illnesses and injuries.
The group has handed out more than 15,500 Build-A-Bears since starting up in 2006.
