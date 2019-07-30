OH governor signs bill to legalize hemp, CBD products

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill Tuesday morning that legalized hemp and CBD products in the state.
Senate Bill 57 will decriminalize hemp.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture will administer the newly-created hemp program.
According to the ODA, hemp is a cannabis plant that does not produce intoxicating effects. It contains a fiber, a grain, and oil that can be extracted for CBD, which is now being used in food and dietary supplements.
The hemp program sets up a licensing structure for farmers who are interested in growing the crop and those interested in processing it. however, the licenses are not yet available.
Details on how this process will operate are currently being worked out, along with the rules and regulations regarding the cultivation and processing of hemp.
The goal is to have farmers licensed and able to plant the crop by spring of 2020.
Ohio is the 46th state to allow hemp farming.
For more information on the hemp program, visit the ODA website.
