Periods Of Rain & Thunder For Your Tuesday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Already we have seen some rain this morning, and look for on and off downpours and even some thunder at times through the morning commute. We are watching a front move through today and it will bring us periods of rain and thunder with a highs today in the low 80s.
While we do need the rain, this will only last today and then we are back into a dry trend Wednesday right through the up coming weekend.
Less humid air as well will come back into our weather lives, with temperatures in the mid 80s before a return to the upper 80s and a little more humidity this weekend.
