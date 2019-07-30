Police find dead body along railroad tracks in northern Ky.

VILLA HILLS, Ky. (FOX19) - Villa Hills police say they located a body along railroad tracks Monday in the area of Western Reserve and Anderson Road.
Officers responded to the scene around 5 p.m. The body was found near the 7.75 mile marker of the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks.
Police say the body was on the gravel section of the tracks and pronounced dead at the scene. They said it did not appear that individual had been struck by a train.
A preliminary investigation indicates the person suffered a catastrophic medical event and collapsed, according to police.
Authorities say the person was related to two separate previous hit-and-run vehicle collisions that occurred in Covington and Erlanger. It does not appear that the collisions caused any trauma or injury that would result in a fatality.
The investigation is ongoing.
