10-run inning extends Reds’ winning streak

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Jose Iglesias hit a grand slam to cap a 10 run inning as the Reds beat the Pirates 11-6 for a third consecutive win.
Iglesias, who hit his first career grand slam earlier this season, connected on his second slam of the year in the Reds’ 10 run second inning -- the team’s most runs in one frame since 2015.
“I was able to put a great swing at the right time for the team and was able to put it out,” said Iglesias of his grand slam.
He tied a career high for home runs with six in a season, but lost a bet. As he crossed home plate, Yasiel Puig rubbed his hair with a smile on his face, Iglesias said after the game he promised to color his hair if he hit a home run in the game.
Every Reds player in the starting line-up scored in the defining second inning. It’s the first time nine different Reds scored in one inning since 1975.
Joey Votto and Eugenio Suarez each finished with three hits and Sonny Gray won his sixth game of the season.
The Reds gained a half game in the NL Central standings and are now 6.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.