Senate Committee passes legislation to repair bridges like the Brent Spence Bridge

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee has officially passed legislation to repair and replace old bridges across the nation.
A part of this plan is the Bridge Investment Act, put together by U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH).
According to experts, the bill will set aside money to fund the replacement of brides like the Brent Spence Bridge and the Western Hills Viaduct in Cincinnati.
“I’m glad that the Bridge Investment Act will be included in the highway bill because this bipartisan legislation will get us that much closer towards a safe and modern replacement for the Brent Spence Bridge,” said Senator Portman.
Senator Sherrod Brown says there is still a lot of work to do before their goals are met.
"This package is an important step Congress can take right now that could provide important resources toward the Brent Spence Bridge project,” he said. "We still have a long way to go, but I look forward to working with local, state and federal partners as we continue fighting for Brent Spence, for Western Hills Viaduct and for Cincinnati and continue pushing to get this bill to the Senate floor and passed into law,” he said.
According to lawmakers, the highway package includes over $3 billion to fund plans to repair bridges across the country over the next five years.
The Senate has to approve the legislation before any repair plans become official.
