‘We will have security everywhere.’ Filming for ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ coming to Middletown
Director Ron Howard attends a special screening of "Pavarotti" at the iPic Theater on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Source: Evan Agostini)
July 30, 2019 at 11:29 AM EDT - Updated July 30 at 11:29 AM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Director Ron Howard will be in town the first week of August filming “Hillbilly Elegy” in Middletown.

“Remember, they are trying to do a job and we are also so please respect the process. We will have security everywhere,” Middletown police posted on Tuesday.

The movie is based on the best-selling book by J.D. Vance, who is a Middletown native.

Shooting is scheduled to begins Aug. 5.

Middletown police recommend anyone looking for their big break should send in a Glamour Shot instead of interrupting the filming.

Ok Middletown, listen up. As you all know, Director Ron Howard will be here the first week or so of August filming his...

Posted by Middletown Division of Police on Tuesday, July 30, 2019

"We ask all of you if you’re looking for your big break, instead of trying to enter the set, filming area or disregard security to get noticed, send in a headshot to Hollywood just like the one below. We are pretty sure something like this will get the attention that you seek from movie directors everywhere.

Make Uncle Rico below proud. Glamour shots are the way to go. Respect the set."

