Wednesday will start dry and only a few sprinkles will develop

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A high temperature of 87° and sky high humidity powers thunderstorms with torrential rain in the FOX19 NOW viewing area this afternoon. Many parts of the region received 1″ or more of rainfall as estimated by radar. Some locations received fore that 2″ in a short time leading to short-term flash flooding. All the rain will end during the evening.
Tomorrow will start dry and only a few sprinkles will develop. As the day proceeds humidity will decline and the “comfort factor” will improve. Pleasant weather will dominate the remainder of the work week with humidity increasing over the weekend.
We are in for an extended dry spell with the next rain looking like only scattered, light showers late Tuesday night and Wednesday the 6th and 7th.
