LIST: Back-to-school start dates in the Tri-State

July 30, 2019 at 8:49 PM EDT - Updated July 30 at 9:08 PM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Have you finished your back-to-school supply list?

If not, you may still have time. Below you will find a list of area back-to-school start dates.

OHIO

  • Adams County Schools: 8/21
  • Badin High School: 8/15
  • Batavia Local Schools: 8/14
  • Bethel-Tate Local Schools: 8/14, 8/15 for grades 10-12
  • Blanchester Local: 8/15
    • First Day for Students Grades 1 through 12 ; 8/22 First Day Preschool & Kindergarten
  • Bright Local School District: 8/15
  • Cincinnati Public Schools: 8/19
  • Clermont Northeastern Local Schools: 8/19
  • Clinton Massie Local Schools: 8/14
  • Deer Park: 8/13
  • East Clinton Local Schools: 8/14
  • Eastern Local Brown County: 8/15
  • Edgewood City Schools: 8/15
  • Elder High School: 8/13
  • Fairfield City Schools: 8/21
  • Fayetteville Perry Schools: 8/14
  • Felicity Franklin Schools: 8/20
  • Fenwick High School: 8/26
  • Finneytown Local Schools: Students 6th- 9th grades start 8/21
    • K-5th grade students with last names starting from with A-K start 8/21, all Secondary Campus students start 8/22, K-5th grade students with last names starting from with L-Z start 8/22, and All K-5th grade students attend 8/23.
  • Forest Hills Local Schools: 8/15
  • Franklin City Schools: 8/20 Grades 1-12
    • 8/26 Kindergarten starts
  • Georgetown Exempted Village Schools: 8/14
  • Goshen Local Schools: 8/15
  • Hamilton City Schools: 8/12
  • Hillsboro City Schools: 8/14
  • Indian Hill Exempted Village Schools: 8/15
  • Kings Local Schools: 8/14 School Opens for Students Grades 1-12
    • 8/16 School Opens for Kindergarten Students
  • Lakota Local Schools: 8/15 First Day for Grade 1-12
    • 8/15-8/20 Kindergarten Phase-In Days
  • LaSalle High School: 8/14
  • Lebanon City Schools: 8/13 First Day for 7th through 9th grade
    • 8/14 First Day for 8, 10, 11 and 12th grade, 8/15 students first day for grades 1-6, 8/19 first day for pre K and Kindergarten
  • Little Miami Local Schools: 8/15
  • Lockland City Schools: 8/14
  • Loveland Schools: 8/20
  • Madeira City Schools: 8/14 Madeira preschool starts 8/19
  • Madison Local Schools: MJSH students 8/15; MES students 8/19
  • Mariemont City Schools: 8/28
  • Mason City Schools: 8/20
  • McNicholas High School: 8/21
  • Middletown City Schools: 9/4 grades 1-12
    • 9/7 & 9/10 kindergarten transition
  • Milford Exempted Village Schools: 8/19
  • Moeller High School: 8/21
  • Monroe Local Schools: 8/15
  • Mount Healthy City School District: Grades 1-12 start 8/15
    • Kindergarten & Pre-K start 8/19
  • Mount Notre Dame: 8/22
  • New Miami Local School District: 8/21
  • New Richmond Exempted Village School District: 8/15 grades 1-12
    • 8/16 for preschool and kindergarten
  • North College Hill City Schools: 8/8
  • Northwest Local Schools: First Day of School Grades 1-6 & 9 start on 8/15
    • First Day of School Grades 7-8 & 10-12 start 8/22, Kindergarten last name starting with A-K start 8/19 & Kindergarten starting with last name from L-Z start 8/20.
  • Norwood City Schools: 8/21
  • Oak Hills Local Schools: 8/13
  • Elementary: 8/13
  • First Day for Grade 1-5 & Kindergarten Last name A-L 8/13
  • First Day for Kindergarten Last Name M-Z 8/14
  • Oak Hills High School: 8/13
  • Preble Shawnee Local: 8/14
  • Princeton City Schools: 8/15
  • Purcell Marian: 8/19
  • Reading Community Schools: Grades 6-12 start 9/3
    • Grades 1-5 start 9/4, and preschool/kindergarten start 9/9.
  • Ripley Union Lewis Huntington: 8/14
  • Ross Local School District: 8/21
  • Seton High School: 8/16
  • Seven Hills School: 8/20
  • Southwest Local School District: 8/20
  • Springboro Community Schools: 8/14
  • St. Martin of Tours: 8/19
  • St. Xavier High School: 8/15
  • St. Ursula Academy: 8/14
  • St. Bernard- Elmwood Place: 8/15
  • Summit Country Day School: 8/14 First Day of School (Grades 1-12)
    • 8/15 First Day of School for Kindergarten; 8/21 First Day for Half-Day Students
  • Sycamore Community Schools: 8/14 First Day for PreK, Grades 1-9 & 12
    • 8/15 First Day for Grades 10-11; 8/16 First Day for Kindergarten
  • Talawanda City Schools: grades 2-12 8/14
    • kindergarten-grade 1 8/29
  • Three Rivers Local: 8/13
  • Ursuline Academy: 8/15
  • Walnut Hills High School: 8/19
  • Wayne Local High School: 8/15 First Day for 1-12
    • 8/20 First Day for Kindergarten & Preschool
  • West Clermont Local Schools: 8/28
  • Williamsburg Local Schools: 8/15
  • Winton Woods City Schools: 8/19
  • Wyoming City Schools: 8/13 First Day for Grades 1-12
    • 8/16 First Day for Kindergarten

KENTUCKY

  • Augusta Independent Schools: 8/15
  • Beechwood Independent: 8/14
  • Bellevue Independent Schools: 8/14
  • Bishop Brossart High School: 8/12
  • Boone County Schools: 8/14
  • Bracken County Schools: 8/14
  • Calvary Christian School: 8/16
  • Campbell County Schools: 8/14 grades 1-12 and 8/19 preschool starts
  • Carroll County Schools: 8/7
  • Covington Independent Public Schools: 8/15
  • Dayton Independent Schools: 8/14
  • Erlanger-Elsmere Independent Schools: 8/14
  • Fort Thomas Independent Schools: 8/14
  • Gallatin County Schools: 8/15
  • Grant County Schools: grades 6 & 9 start on 8/13, grades K-5, 7-8, & 10-12 start 8/14. All students attend 8/15
  • Kenton County Schools: 8/21
  • Lewis County Schools: 8/14
  • Ludlow Independent Schools: 8/14
  • Newport Independent Schools: 8/14
  • Notre Dame Academy: 8/19
  • Owen County Schools: 8/14
  • Pendleton County Schools: 8/14
  • Southgate Independent Schools: 8/15
  • St. Henry District Schools: 8/4
  • Villa Madonna Academy: 8/13
  • Walton-Verona Independent Schools: 8/8
  • Williamstown Independent Schools: 8/15

INDIANA

  • Batesville Community Schools: 8/7
  • Franklin County Schools: 8/14
  • Jac-Cen-Del Schools: 8/5
  • Lawrenceburg Community Schools: 7/31
  • Madison Consolidated Schools: 8/14
  • Milan Community Schools: 8/8
  • Rising Sun Schools: 8/2
  • South Dearborn Schools: 8/7
  • South Ripley Community Schools: 8/7
  • Southwestern Jefferson County: 8/8
  • Sunman-Dearborn Community Schools: 8/7
  • Switzerland County Schools: 8/7

Colleges

  • Northern Kentucky University: 8/20
  • University of Cincinnati: 8/26
  • Xavier University: 8/19
  • Thomas More College: 8/19
  • Miami University: 8/26
  • Cincinnati State Technical and Community College: 8/26
  • Mount St. Joseph University: 8/26
  • Gateway Community and Technical College: 8/19

