LIST: Back-to-school start dates in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Have you finished your back-to-school supply list?
If not, you may still have time. Below you will find a list of area back-to-school start dates.
OHIO
- Adams County Schools: 8/21
- Badin High School: 8/15
- Batavia Local Schools: 8/14
- Bethel-Tate Local Schools: 8/14, 8/15 for grades 10-12
- Blanchester Local: 8/15
- First Day for Students Grades 1 through 12 ; 8/22 First Day Preschool & Kindergarten
- Bright Local School District: 8/15
- Cincinnati Public Schools: 8/19
- Clermont Northeastern Local Schools: 8/19
- Clinton Massie Local Schools: 8/14
- Deer Park: 8/13
- East Clinton Local Schools: 8/14
- Eastern Local Brown County: 8/15
- Edgewood City Schools: 8/15
- Elder High School: 8/13
- Fairfield City Schools: 8/21
- Fayetteville Perry Schools: 8/14
- Felicity Franklin Schools: 8/20
- Fenwick High School: 8/26
- Finneytown Local Schools: Students 6th- 9th grades start 8/21
- K-5th grade students with last names starting from with A-K start 8/21, all Secondary Campus students start 8/22, K-5th grade students with last names starting from with L-Z start 8/22, and All K-5th grade students attend 8/23.
- Forest Hills Local Schools: 8/15
- Franklin City Schools: 8/20 Grades 1-12
- 8/26 Kindergarten starts
- Georgetown Exempted Village Schools: 8/14
- Goshen Local Schools: 8/15
- Hamilton City Schools: 8/12
- Hillsboro City Schools: 8/14
- Indian Hill Exempted Village Schools: 8/15
- Kings Local Schools: 8/14 School Opens for Students Grades 1-12
- 8/16 School Opens for Kindergarten Students
- Lakota Local Schools: 8/15 First Day for Grade 1-12
- 8/15-8/20 Kindergarten Phase-In Days
- LaSalle High School: 8/14
- Lebanon City Schools: 8/13 First Day for 7th through 9th grade
- 8/14 First Day for 8, 10, 11 and 12th grade, 8/15 students first day for grades 1-6, 8/19 first day for pre K and Kindergarten
- Little Miami Local Schools: 8/15
- Lockland City Schools: 8/14
- Loveland Schools: 8/20
- Madeira City Schools: 8/14 Madeira preschool starts 8/19
- Madison Local Schools: MJSH students 8/15; MES students 8/19
- Mariemont City Schools: 8/28
- Mason City Schools: 8/20
- McNicholas High School: 8/21
- Middletown City Schools: 9/4 grades 1-12
- 9/7 & 9/10 kindergarten transition
- Milford Exempted Village Schools: 8/19
- Moeller High School: 8/21
- Monroe Local Schools: 8/15
- Mount Healthy City School District: Grades 1-12 start 8/15
- Kindergarten & Pre-K start 8/19
- Mount Notre Dame: 8/22
- New Miami Local School District: 8/21
- New Richmond Exempted Village School District: 8/15 grades 1-12
- 8/16 for preschool and kindergarten
- North College Hill City Schools: 8/8
- Northwest Local Schools: First Day of School Grades 1-6 & 9 start on 8/15
- First Day of School Grades 7-8 & 10-12 start 8/22, Kindergarten last name starting with A-K start 8/19 & Kindergarten starting with last name from L-Z start 8/20.
- Norwood City Schools: 8/21
- Oak Hills Local Schools: 8/13
- Elementary: 8/13
- First Day for Grade 1-5 & Kindergarten Last name A-L 8/13
- First Day for Kindergarten Last Name M-Z 8/14
- Oak Hills High School: 8/13
- Preble Shawnee Local: 8/14
- Princeton City Schools: 8/15
- Purcell Marian: 8/19
- Reading Community Schools: Grades 6-12 start 9/3
- Grades 1-5 start 9/4, and preschool/kindergarten start 9/9.
- Ripley Union Lewis Huntington: 8/14
- Ross Local School District: 8/21
- Seton High School: 8/16
- Seven Hills School: 8/20
- Southwest Local School District: 8/20
- Springboro Community Schools: 8/14
- St. Martin of Tours: 8/19
- St. Xavier High School: 8/15
- St. Ursula Academy: 8/14
- St. Bernard- Elmwood Place: 8/15
- Summit Country Day School: 8/14 First Day of School (Grades 1-12)
- 8/15 First Day of School for Kindergarten; 8/21 First Day for Half-Day Students
- Sycamore Community Schools: 8/14 First Day for PreK, Grades 1-9 & 12
- 8/15 First Day for Grades 10-11; 8/16 First Day for Kindergarten
- Talawanda City Schools: grades 2-12 8/14
- kindergarten-grade 1 8/29
- Three Rivers Local: 8/13
- Ursuline Academy: 8/15
- Walnut Hills High School: 8/19
- Wayne Local High School: 8/15 First Day for 1-12
- 8/20 First Day for Kindergarten & Preschool
- West Clermont Local Schools: 8/28
- Williamsburg Local Schools: 8/15
- Winton Woods City Schools: 8/19
- Wyoming City Schools: 8/13 First Day for Grades 1-12
- 8/16 First Day for Kindergarten
KENTUCKY
- Augusta Independent Schools: 8/15
- Beechwood Independent: 8/14
- Bellevue Independent Schools: 8/14
- Bishop Brossart High School: 8/12
- Boone County Schools: 8/14
- Bracken County Schools: 8/14
- Calvary Christian School: 8/16
- Campbell County Schools: 8/14 grades 1-12 and 8/19 preschool starts
- Carroll County Schools: 8/7
- Covington Independent Public Schools: 8/15
- Dayton Independent Schools: 8/14
- Erlanger-Elsmere Independent Schools: 8/14
- Fort Thomas Independent Schools: 8/14
- Gallatin County Schools: 8/15
- Grant County Schools: grades 6 & 9 start on 8/13, grades K-5, 7-8, & 10-12 start 8/14. All students attend 8/15
- Kenton County Schools: 8/21
- Lewis County Schools: 8/14
- Ludlow Independent Schools: 8/14
- Newport Independent Schools: 8/14
- Notre Dame Academy: 8/19
- Owen County Schools: 8/14
- Pendleton County Schools: 8/14
- Southgate Independent Schools: 8/15
- St. Henry District Schools: 8/4
- Villa Madonna Academy: 8/13
- Walton-Verona Independent Schools: 8/8
- Williamstown Independent Schools: 8/15
INDIANA
- Batesville Community Schools: 8/7
- Franklin County Schools: 8/14
- Jac-Cen-Del Schools: 8/5
- Lawrenceburg Community Schools: 7/31
- Madison Consolidated Schools: 8/14
- Milan Community Schools: 8/8
- Rising Sun Schools: 8/2
- South Dearborn Schools: 8/7
- South Ripley Community Schools: 8/7
- Southwestern Jefferson County: 8/8
- Sunman-Dearborn Community Schools: 8/7
- Switzerland County Schools: 8/7
Colleges
- Northern Kentucky University: 8/20
- University of Cincinnati: 8/26
- Xavier University: 8/19
- Thomas More College: 8/19
- Miami University: 8/26
- Cincinnati State Technical and Community College: 8/26
- Mount St. Joseph University: 8/26
- Gateway Community and Technical College: 8/19
