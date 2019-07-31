Deals and donnybrooks: A look at the Reds’ busy MLB trade deadline

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The 2019 Major League Baseball trade deadline has come and gone, but not before a flurry of deals and a bench-clearing brawl here in Cincinnati.
The excitement started Tuesday night when Yasiel Puig’s name was mentioned in a three-team deal. Almost simultaneously -- or at least that’s how it felt -- the Reds vs. Pirates game was disrupted with a late-inning, bench-clearing brawl.
Puig was not exactly an innocent bystander in the fight with Pittsburgh, and was very much alongside his (newly) former Reds teammates as the action unfolded.
That three-team deal (involving San Diego and Cleveland) looked like this for the Reds:
- GAINED: Right-handed hauler Trevor Bauer (from Cleveland)
- LOST: Outfielder Yasiel Puig (sent to Cleveland), top prospect Taylor Trammell (outfielder, sent to San Diego), and lefty pitcher Scott Moss (sent to Cleveland)
The Reds kept the momentum going Wednesday in the hours before the deadline, dealing pitcher Tanner Roark to Oakland for a Single-A out fielding prospect named Jameson Hannah, 21.
Cincinnati also dealt fan favorite Scooter Gennett, sending the second baseman to San Francisco for cash and a player to be named later.
