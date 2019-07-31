Help police ID Kennedy Heights shooter

Recognize this gunman? Police are hoping the public can help them identify this suspect who they say fired at four people on Tyne Avenue in Kennedy Heights July 25. (Source: Cincinnati police)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | July 31, 2019 at 5:46 AM EDT - Updated July 31 at 5:46 AM

KENNEDY HEIGHTS, Ohio (FOX19) - Recognize this gunman?

Cincinnati police released photos of a suspect who they say fired gunshots at four people in the 6200 block of Tyne Avenue in Kennedy Heights after a short confrontation about 11:15 a.m. June 25.

No one was hurt, police said.

The suspect was last seen in a white Hyundai sedan with rear damage and Ohio license plate OH/TM/H234225.

He possibly lives on Budmar Avenue in College Hill, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cincinnati Police Detective Charles Zopfi at 513-979-4435 or Detective Charlie Gardner at 513-979-4457.

