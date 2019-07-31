Help police ID Kennedy Heights shooter

KENNEDY HEIGHTS, Ohio (FOX19) - Recognize this gunman?
Cincinnati police released photos of a suspect who they say fired gunshots at four people in the 6200 block of Tyne Avenue in Kennedy Heights after a short confrontation about 11:15 a.m. June 25.
No one was hurt, police said.
The suspect was last seen in a white Hyundai sedan with rear damage and Ohio license plate OH/TM/H234225.
He possibly lives on Budmar Avenue in College Hill, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cincinnati Police Detective Charles Zopfi at 513-979-4435 or Detective Charlie Gardner at 513-979-4457.
