Lower Humidity & Mainly Dry Today

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - After a wet Tuesday we get back into a dry trend for the most part now through early next week. We may see a few patchy areas of fog this morning otherwise look for a sun and cloud mix this afternoon with a high temperature of 84.
I would not rule out a sprinkle early but for the most part we stay dry today. That dry trend will continue right into early next week with our next chance of rain not until Wednesday.
Humidity levels stay low today Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 80s. We heat it back up this weekend into the upper 80s and a tad more humid.
