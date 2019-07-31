Newly-released video sheds light on high speed chase along I-75

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - Newly-released video is shedding light on a high-speed chase on southbound Interstate 75 that, according to Hamilton County dispatchers, ended in a crash on the Sharon Road ramp earlier this month.
The driver, Jamie Greene, 31, was taken into custody, dispatchers said.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers tried to stop her vehicle on northbound I-75 in Evendale before dawn when she blew past them without moving over as they assisted a disabled motorist, troopers said. They gave chase, but she led them on a pursuit with speeds reaching 100 mph, they said.
Greene turned around in Middletown at Ohio 122 onto southbound I-75, where Middletown police unsuccessfully deployed stop sticks in an attempt to halt her vehicle, according to a news release. The pursuit resumed on southbound I-75 into Sharonville, where police successfully threw down stop sticks just north of Sharon Road.
After making contact with the stop sticks the vehicle attempted to exit the interstate and struck a 2005 Nissan Sentra, operated by Dareck Kunce, age 50, of Hillsboro Ohio. Both vehicles ran off the right side of the interstate and hit a highway traffic sign.
Green was taken into custody without incident.
Kunce received minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene by Sharonville Fire & EMS.
Authorities determined Green had two outstanding warrants for her arrest in addition to new charges of fleeing and eluding and three misdemeanor charges.
Green is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 2.
