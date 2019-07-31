WESTWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police confirm there’s been an officer-involved shooting in Westwood.
Police say they are on the scene with officers from outside agencies involved in the shooting.
It happened at Geyer Woods Lane and Werk Road around 11:20 a.m.
The 3100 block of Epworth, as well as Ferguson Road at Westbrook and Werk Road from McKinley to Boudinot are closed as police continue their investigation. People are being asked to avoid those areas.
This is a breaking news story.
