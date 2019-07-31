90% of Ohio residents are in favor of gun background checks, poll shows

90% of Ohio residents are in favor of gun background checks, poll shows
(Source: ola20)
By Chris Anderson | July 31, 2019 at 12:01 PM EDT - Updated July 31 at 6:23 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A recent poll from Quinnipiac University revealed that an overwhelming amount of Ohioans support background checks for gun buyers.

According to the poll, 90% of Ohio residents are in favor of universal background checks before any gun can be purchased.

Results also show that 54% of women support stricter gun reform. Approximately 54% of men polled said they oppose stricter gun laws.

[ Read the full results from the Quinnipiac University poll ]

The fetal heartbeat abortion ban, another hot topic in Ohio politics, was opposed by 52% of state voters questioned as part of the poll.

The survey polled 1,431 registered voters in Ohio between July 17 and July 22, including 35% of people who identified as Republican and 29% who identified as Democrat.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.