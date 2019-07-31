Ohio soldier, 20, killed in Afghanistan

Army Pfc. Brandon Kreischer and his wife are expecting a baby, according to their Facebook posts

Ohio soldier, 20, killed in Afghanistan
Army Pfc. Brandon Kreischer (Source: U.S. Department of Defense)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | July 31, 2019 at 8:55 AM EDT - Updated July 31 at 9:00 AM

DEFIANCE, OHIO - A soldier from Ohio is among two killed in action in Afghanistan this week, the U.S. Department of Defense announced Tuesday.

Army Pfc. Brandon Jay Kreischer, 20, of Stryker, Ohio and Spc. Michael Isaiah Nance, 24, of Chicago, Illinois died Monday as a result of wounds in a combat-related incident as they supported Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, a news release states.

The incident is under investigation.

Both soldiers were assigned to 1st Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, according to the DOD.

Sheriff Engel and staff would like to take a moment to honor the life and sacrifice of Williams County Resident Brandon...

Posted by Defiance County OH Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Kreischer was shot and killed after being in Afghanistan just under a month, according to a Facebook post by local gym he used to train for the military, Iron Faith.

According to posts on Kreischer’s Facebook page, he leaves behind a family including a wife and the couple is expecting a baby.

Sad news today gym family..... Brandon Kreischer was shot and killed yesterday after being in Afghanistan for just...

Posted by Iron Faith on Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.