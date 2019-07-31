Police investigating after woman reports assault by stranger at OTR bar

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are searching for two suspects after a woman visiting Cincinnati reported she was assaulted July 21 at a bar in Over-the-Rhine.
The woman, who is maintaining anonymity, said she was at The Drinkery on Main Street when a man reached under her dress and between her legs while she was with her friends.
“I turned around and I see who it was, and I said, ‘Don’t you dare do that again,’” she said.
She said the assailant proceeded to grab her between her legs again. She then struck him in the face.
He then hit her face, she said, causing her to fall to the floor.
After being ushered out by the bar staff, she confronted him again, and said she was once more struck by the man — this time in the head and eye.
“I’m wondering how many times does he’s done this,” she said. “I’ve never been hit by a man. But it can happen if you stand up for being harassed.”
Police haven’t said if they have any suspects.
If the perpetrator is caught, he would face charges that include gross sexual imposition.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.