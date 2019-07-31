As promised the humidity is dropping

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Here, behind the cold front, the air is still summertime warm but the humidity is lower and that added up to a nice afternoon. In addition east of Cincinnati metro a few showers popped up and didn’t live very long.
The next couple days will be warm and the humidity about average for a Cincinnati summer. Temperatures will warm a bit each day into Monday but the humidity not so much. Warm but nice weather will dominate Friday through Monday when it will top out at 90°.
If you did not get rain Tuesday get ready to water the lawn and garden because not much rain will fall in the FOX19 NOW viewing area until maybe Saturday August 10th.
