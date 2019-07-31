SWAT standoff with barricaded gunman in SE Indiana

LAWRENCEBURG, IND (FOX19) - A SWAT is underway in a southeastern Indiana community Wednesday morning, according to Indiana State Police.
A 37-year-old man with guns is barricaded inside a home in the 2100 bock of Banberry Drive in Lawrenceburg, said Corporal Gregory Grove with the agency’s Versailles post.
"Our SWAT team is out there. They are trying to negotiate with him and get him out,” Grove said just before 4 a.m.
The incident began several hours ago, about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday.
Authorities responded to 911 calls reporting the man was firing a gun and threatening people outside the home, according to Grove.
No one was hurt, and there are no hostages, he said. Authorities believe the gunman is alone in the home.
This is unfolding in a mostly rural area. Still, nearby residents are being told to stay inside their homes as a precaution, Grove said.
It’s not clear how much longer this will last, he added.
It remains a very active scene Wednesday morning with multiple law enforcement officials on scene from Indiana State Police and the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office.
FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.