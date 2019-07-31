Teen shot, critically hurt in Winton Terrace

WINTON HILLS, Ohio (FOX19) - A 19-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in Winton Hills late Tuesday, according to Cincinnati police.
Officers responded to the 5600 block of Garden Lane near Winneste Avenue about 11:30 p.m.
They found the victim shot twice, according to Captain Jay Johnstone, the night chief.
The man was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition, Johnstone said.
Suspect information was not released, and it’s not clear what led up to the shooting.
This comes as Cincinnati undergoes a surge in violence this summer.
June was the city’s deadliest June going back to 1985 with 14 homicides, according to Cincinnati police spokesman Lt. Steve Saunders. The next closest June was in 2010 with a total of 10.
Shootings in June tied last year, which was a record low for shootings overall for the entire year, according to Saunders, with 44 total shootings for June of 2018 and 2019.
It was also lower than 2015 and 2016, but 2017 was a very low month (June of 2015-53 shootings; 2016-49; 2017-27), he said.
July shooting victims this year compared to previous years are slightly outpacing last year, according to Saunders. However, he notes, the city is still doing better than 2015-2017 (2015-44; 2016-62; 2017-49).
“Year to date we have had 35 shootings in July of 2019, compared to 32 in 2018,” he wrote in an email to FOX19 NOW Tuesday.
Cincinnati has recorded 193 shootings overall since Jan. 1 compared to 194 during the same time period in 2018, according to Saunders.
To provide some perspective, he said, the city was at 249 shootings in 2016 and 245 shootings in 2017 for the same time period.
“June and July of 2017 really indicate how drastically shooting data can change from month to month,” Saunders wrote.
"We have seen great progress in reducing shootings in this city, but June of this year was truly unprecedented. I think the thing to keep in mind with reporting on this is that we will generally experience spikes in shootings from time to time, but the strategies we have utilized as a City are making a difference and we have seen consistent reductions in gun violence over the past few years. There are numerous factors that have played a role in these reductions, the Police Department obviously plays a significant role, but so do the many community stakeholders and elected officials that have made public safety and reducing gun violence a high priority. "
