Vevay man killed in Switzerland County crash

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (FOX19) - Shortly after 4 a.m. on Monday, a Switzerland County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 156 east of Vevay, Ind.
Investigators say a 2013 Freightliner van being driven by Kenneth P. Shepard, age 55, of Vevay, Ind. was traveling westbound on State Road 156 near Plum Creek Road when he crossed the center line. They say he drove into the path of a 2016 Mack truck pulling a trailer driven by Todd A. Marshall, age 44, of Richmond, Ind.
The vehicles collided in the middle of the roadway, killing Shepard, investigators said.
Marshall was not injured in the crash.
The roadway was closed for approximately two hours for crash investigation and cleanup.
Toxicology tests are pending on both drivers at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
