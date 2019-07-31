VIDEO: Reds’ Jesse Winker finds out about Puig trade from fan yelling from stands

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park can be summed up in one word: Chaos.
During game two of a three game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, all you-know-what broke loose, and it all happened within about an hour.
At 10:05 p.m., ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan tweeted that Trevor Bauer had been traded to Cincinnati as part of a three-team deal with the San Diego Padres.
Five minutes later, Passan tweeted again that the Reds player involved in the trade was Yasiel Puig, who would head north to Cleveland.
Minutes after the tweet confirming Puig had been dealt, the team was still on the field in the middle of the game and didn’t know Puig was on the move. That’s when a Reds fan saw his opportunity to ‘help out.’
Keegan Nickoson captured the moment on video when he yelled down the news about Puig to outfielder Jesse Winker from his seat.
In the video, which Nickoson shared on Twitter, Winker can be seen communicating back and forth with the crowd in the outfield.
“Puig’s going to the Indians," Nickoson shouts.
“What’s the trade? One for One?” Winker asks back.
“We sent Trammel to the Padres. Three team deal,” Nickoson shouts back as Winker can be seen walking away.
A few minutes after the exchange between Nickoson and Winker, the bench-clearing brawl that involved Puig, reliever Amir Garrett, and manager David Bell broke out in front of the Pirates dugout.
The Pirates won the game 11-4.
Wednesday afternoon, FOX Sports Ohio tweeted a video of Winker’s thoughts on his new teammate Bauer.
“That’s a legit ace. Now we got — man, that’s sick,” Winker said. “I’m so happy. We already had a really legit pitching staff and now it just got even better, so welcome Trevor Bauer to the coolest city in Ohio.”
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.