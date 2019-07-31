Woman diagnosed with depression missing in Mt. Healthy

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (FOX19) - A 20-year-old woman diagnosed with depression is missing in Mt. Healthy, police said.
Tosha Cephas left her medication behind when she departed home at 8 p.m. Tuesday, a news release states. It also appears she did not take anything with her.
Cephas was reportedly seen walking in downtown Cincinnati. Police say her mother states she usually tells her where she is going and it is not normal for her to leave without saying anything.
She is described as 5′4 and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes wearing a red shirt with blue jean capri pants.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Mt. Healthy Police Department: 513-728-3183, or Hamilton County dispatchers: 513-825-2280.
