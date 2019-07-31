Yasiel Puig tweets heartfelt goodbye to Cincinnati as team confirms trade

"It has been an honor and a pleasure to play for this historic team. Since the day I was traded from L.A., I felt the love from this city and I’ve enjoyed every moment since then. I would like to thank the Reds Community Fund for partnering with the Wild Horse Children’s Foundation to make a lasting impact int he lives of local children during my time here — that’s what I’m most proud of. Thank you to the entire Reds organization, my teammates, and the fans, for all your support. I will cherish the friendships and memories I’ve made here!