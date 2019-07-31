You can now wear the latest Reds vs. Pirates brawl on your chest thanks to new T-shirt

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Forget war paint, you can now wear war shirts — if you consider the bad blood between the Reds and Pirates a war, that is.
Ask and you shall receive, Cincy Shirts is back at it again.
The Queen City company is once again selling shirts with yet another Reds vs. Pirates infamous brawl.
Tuesday night, Reds reliever Amir Garrett rushed the Pirates dugout after the team from Pittsburgh once again threw at Derek Dietrich’s head, manager David Bell said after the game.
The game broadcast on FOX Sports Ohio captured the moment the brawl began, with Garrett throwing punches and now-former Red Yasiel Puig forcing his way to the center of the scrum to defend his teammates, even though he’d been traded moments earlier.
For a moment, in a picture captured by Sam Greene with the Cincinnati Enquirer it looked like Garrett was taking on the entire Pittsburgh team on his own before his teammates rushed in to help.
The picture perfect moment of chaos at Great American Ball Park can now be bought for $25.
Less than 24 hours after the brawl Cincy Shirts turned the design into a cartoon with the phrase, “Meanwhile in Cincinnati...” at the top.
Reds fans can pick from one of six shirts with the fight on the chest.
This is not the first time Cincy Shirts has capitalized on a Reds vs. Pirates brawl. It’s not even the first time a solitary Reds player taking on a hoard of Pirates players was featured on the chest.
April 8, Cincy Shirts took a picture of beloved short-lived Red Yasiel Puig taking on the team from Pittsburgh in a classic framed painting design.
