Chase with troopers end in crash, 3 juveniles to hospital

MT. LOOKOUT, Ohio (FOX19) - A chase with Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers ended in a crash and three juveniles in the hospital early Thursday, state troopers said.
A trooper running radar on Beechmont Avenue clocked a van speeding 85 mph and tried to stop the vehicle, but it took off about 2:30 a.m., they said.
A short pursuit ensued that ended when the driver of the van lost control of it and the vehicle slammed into a tree at Salisbury Drive and Linwood Avenue.
The juveniles were all taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
Their conditions and ages were not released.
The incident remains under investigation.
