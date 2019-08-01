Cincinnati’s Caty McNally, JJ Wolf awarded Western & Southern Open Wild Cards

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The field is set for the 2019 Western & Southern Open and this year it will include two Cincinnati Natives.
Caty McNally, 17, and JJ Wolf, 20, were awarded wild cards to participate in the open.
McNally, a native of Madeira who turned pro in April, will make her main draw debut while Wolf, who turned pro in July after three seasons at Ohio State, will play qualifying, say officials for the open.
“It is a great opportunity to have homegrown talent playing at the Western & Southern Open,” Tournament Director Andre Silva said. “Both Caty and JJ have been attending this event with their families for years. It has been exciting for the local tennis community to follow their careers, and we’re looking forward to seeing them compete here not only this year, but hopefully for years to come.”
In July, McNally made her Grand Slam main draw debut at Wimbledon after qualifying.
Officials say she will be playing singles for the first time after previously playing doubles at the open in 2017.
As a junior, McNally was runner-up in singles at the 2018 French Open. They say she also earned juniors doubles success at the 2018 US Open and French Open and finished runner-up at Wimbledon.
Earlier in 2019, McNally reached a career high of 6th in the junior rankings.
Wolf is coming off of his success at Ohio State, officials say, where he capped his Buckeye career with a 35-2 season where he was the ITA All-American Singles Champion.
He was also named Big Ten Freshman of the year in 2017 despite only playing the spring season after graduating early from Cincinnati Country Day, they say.
Earlier in 2019, Wolf won the title at the Columbus Challenger.
Officials say he will be bidding to reach his first ATP singles main draw after reaching the final round of qualifying in the 2018 Western & Southern Open.
The Western & Southern Open is Aug. 10-18 at the Linder Family Tennis Center in Mason.
