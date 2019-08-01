Clerk says man ‘took his time’ leaving gas station before police chase, shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man wanted for several robberies was listed as critical late Wednesday after getting shot by police. Officers say he told them he would not be taken alive.
A clerk at the Marathon on Cheviot Road says right after he gave suspect Robert Schneider all the cash he had, Schneider just kind of sauntered out to pump No. 5 where his car was parked, took his time putting on his seat belt, and took so long the clerk who was on the phone calling 911 said he was able to give police his license plate.
That’s when the chase began.
"He looked shady,” said the clerk, Darpan Chokshi, who shared the security video from the Marathon Store he runs in White Oak.
It shows Schneider wandering through his store.
“He said he wants $30 in gas, but said ‘I’m gonna shop around,’ so I’m like OK,” said Chokshi.
He said he caught Schneider looking in his office.
“He asked me the question, ‘Who else is with you?’” said Chokshi. “I’m like -- that’s none of your business at that point.”
He said Schneider flashed a chrome gun.
“At that point, everything looks real. I bent down to grab a drink, turn around and he had a gun in his pocket, he pulled it out, showed it to me, and he switched hands while we were walking, and then we were walking back at the register area," said Chokshi.
Chokshi said Schneider told him not to panic or call anyone as they approached the register together and Chokshi took out the cash.
“That wasn’t good enough and he wanted more,” said Chokshi. “So we got it from our lottery register and he was demanding more, and I’m like ‘I don’t have it,’ so I had to show him the whole register. I’m like -- here you go!”
He said Schneider left, but did not run away.
"He took his time to get in to the car, put a seat belt on, yeah, took his time to get out of here, yes,” said Chokshi.
Police chased the man through Westwood. They say he bailed on the black sedan he was driving, near Epworth and Werk roads.
“At some point the suspect brandished a handgun at the officers. The officers then fired on the suspect striking him and the suspect was incapacitated at that point,” said Green Township Police Chief Jim Vetter.
Schneider has a litany of priors in Hamilton County such as obstructing justice, driving under a suspended license, carrying a concealed weapon, among others, plus three civil judgments.
Covington police say he held-up Kimmie’s Korner Grocery July 29 in Kenton County and stole a customer’s cellphone and wallet while there. They say he then tried to use a credit card to make a large purchase at Saks 5th Avenue in Cincinnati.
“The way he got shot, the cops did the right thing. So I was happy with it,” said Chokshi. “It happened to me today, it could happen to someone tomorrow.”
FOX19 is told Schneider has at least eight warrants out for his arrest in multiple states.
