FC Cincinnati begins 2020 ticket renewal process Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FC Cincinnati will open their 2020 season ticket renewal process on Monday, but officials said it will come with some changes and adjustments.
The club has more than 20,000 season tickets for the 2019 season.
Renewal information, including pricing: fccincinnati.com/renewals
The renewal period will open on Monday, Aug. 5, at 9 a.m.
FCC officials said current season ticket holders have already received information via email about 2020 pricing and other seating adjustments the club has made for 2020.
Among the adjustments for next season are the shift to reserved seating in all lower-bowl sections between 101 and 127, eliminating general admission seating in sections 113-115, which led to poor fan experiences and congested seating, they said.
The renewal period will close on Friday, Aug. 30.
Season Ticket Members can either complete payment in full or use a six-month payment plan.
