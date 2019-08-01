Frank Robinson Field named in honor of Reds legend who passed away in February

ST. BERNARD, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati officials gathered Thursday afternoon to dedicate a field in Ross Park to Reds legend Frank Robinson.
Robinson passed away at the age of 83 in February.
Representatives from the Reds including Hall of Famer Joe Morgan and Reds CEO Bob Castellini, representatives from P&G, the Cincinnati Zoo, and the Village of St. Bernard were on hand for the dedication.
The Reds say more than 400 volunteers from P&G along with project partners will be working at Ross Park and the surrounding areas on a makeover project.
They say it’s part of the Reds, P&G, Cincinnati Zoo, and Kroger Community Makeover service project.
The work includes:
- Fully renovating Frank Robinson Field with a new synthetic infield that will be home to both St. Bernard-Elmwood Place and Roger Bacon high school teams
- ‘Palace of the Fans’ backstop façade as a tribute to the historic Reds ballpark
- New recreation trail with 10 fitness stations, dog park, concession stand and nursing room for mothers
- Frank Robinson mural and oversize baseball bat
- Partnership with a nearby after-school program to update the St. Bernard Community room
